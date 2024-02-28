Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah attracts interest from top clubs

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed that highly-rated youngster Abdul Aziz Issah is drawing interest from top clubs due to his outstanding performances.

The 19-year-old winger has been a key player for Dreams FC, notably helping them secure the Ghana FA Cup last season. In the current CAF Confederation Cup campaign, Aziz has been in scintillating form, contributing three goals and two assists in five group-stage matches.

Zito did not disclose the specific clubs that are pursuing Issah but emphasized his impact on the field.

After Dreams FC's 1-0 victory over Club Africain, Zito stated, "Aziz is a player every opposition coach will strategize for him. I am also trying to help him come out with what he has."

The young talent's performances have elevated him to the status of a sought-after player, with Zito expressing confidence in Issah's ability to maintain his impressive form.

The revelation has sparked anticipation among fans eager to see where Aziz's promising career will take him next.