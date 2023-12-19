Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah eyes Black Stars call-up ahead of 2023 AFCON

Dreams FC's rising star Abdul Aziz Issah has set his sights on a potential call-up to the Black Stars.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been showcasing remarkable form in both the ongoing Ghana Premier League and CAF Confederation Cup campaigns, emerging as a standout player for Dreams FC.

In a recent dazzling performance, Issah scored a memorable goal during Dreams FC's impressive 3-2 away victory over Academica do Lobito. His impactful contributions were also instrumental in helping Dreams FC secure the FA Cup last season, earning them qualification for the prestigious Confederation Cup.

Expressing his aspirations, Issah stated, "At 17, going to Afcon, I will be very happy. If I'm given the opportunity, why not? I can play, I believe in myself. I just pray one day I will get the opportunity to play for the national team."

The talented midfielder remains steadfast in his commitment and readiness to join the Black Stars whenever the technical team extends an invitation.

As Dreams FC prepares to host Academica do Lobito in Kumasi for the return leg of their encounter, Issah's performance continues to draw attention, fueling hopes for a breakthrough on the national stage.