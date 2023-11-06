Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah promises fans another win after heroics against Kotoko

Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah has assured the club's fans of an upcoming victory as they prepare to face Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League matchday 10 clash.

The "Still Believe" lads will host the "Dade Boys" this weekend at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Following their impressive 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in Kumasi during matchday nine, the enterprising midfielder has pledged to the fans that they will secure another win in their next fixture against Great Olympics.

Aziz Issah was the hero in their previous match, scoring the match-winner with a brilliant free-kick late in the first half. He took the opportunity to encourage the fans to continue supporting the team, emphasizing the players' determination to deliver positive results.

"I will urge the fans to keep supporting us. We (players) haven't given up, so I will urge the fans not to give up on us. We assure our fans of another win in our next game against Great Olympics in Dawu," he said.

Dreams FC currently holds the 10th position on the Ghana Premier League standings, amassing 11 points from their first nine games.