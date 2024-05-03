Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah sets sights on defending FA Cup title

Dreams FC youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has voiced his team's ambition to defend the FA Cup title this season, following their recent victory securing a spot in the semifinals.

In a hard-fought encounter against Division One League side Soccer Intellectuals, the Still Believe lads clinched a 1-0 win, with Issah himself scoring the decisive goal that propelled Dreams FC into the next stage of the competition.

Issah, who has garnered attention from clubs across Africa and Europe, emphasised the team's ultimate goal of retaining the FA Cup title and earning another opportunity to compete in Africa.

"Our main target is to defend the title and make a return to Africa," Issah stated after the game, underlining Dreams FC's determination to achieve success on both domestic and continental fronts.

Dreams FC's journey in continental competition was notable as they defied expectations to reach the semifinals in their debut appearance in the Confederation Cup campaign. However, their aspirations were cut short following a disappointing defeat to Zamalek.

Despite holding the Egyptian powerhouse to a goalless draw in the first leg, Dreams FC suffered a setback in the return leg, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium.

While their Confederation Cup journey ended prematurely, Dreams FC remains focused on their domestic campaign, with the FA Cup title defense topping their priority list. As they gear up for the semifinals, the Still Believe lads are determined to showcase their prowess and secure another shot at continental glory.