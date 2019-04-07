Dreams FC's 10th anniversary launch set for Monday

Dreams FC will launch their 10th anniversary on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Nurses Hostel at Shiashi in Accra.

The club was formed in 2009 with three shareholders Kurt E S Okraku (Executive Chairman), Mohammed Jiji Alifoe (President) and Prince Abdul Hamid (Vice President).

Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, Ameenu Shardow, said: ''We will tell the real Dreams FC story, especially how the club was formed, the earlier struggles, the relative successes and how we intend to plan for the future. It will be a night of joyful celebration.''

The launch will bring together members of the football fraternity.

Hiplife musician Jupiter, who also composed the Dreams FC anthem, is billed to perform at the event which promises to be exciting.

Dreams FC secured promotion to the second-tier league during the 2013/2014 season and got promoted to the Ghana Premier League for the 2015/2016.