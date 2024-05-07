Dreams FC's CAF Confederation Cup success sparks debate on state of Ghanaian football

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has hailed Dreams FC for their remarkable performance in the CAF Confederation Cup, reaching the semi-finals and becoming the first Ghanaian club to do so in 20 years.

However, amid conversations about the state of Ghanaian football sparked by Dreams FC's success, Arhinful offers a nuanced perspective.

While some view Dreams FC's achievement as evidence that Ghanaian football is still vibrant, Arhinful suggests otherwise.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, he acknowledged the decline in Ghanaian football but commended Dreams FC for their impressive feat.

He stated, "Our football has gone down, and we all know, but Dreams FC have done very well, and we commend them for what they've done. As to the impact on Ghana football, there are a lot of factors that will come in to make sure that our football gets to where we expect it."

Arhinful's remarks come in the wake of widespread disappointment following the Black Stars' early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, prompting calls for reform in Ghanaian football.

However, recent successes such as Ghana's gold medal victories in both men's and women's football at the African Games, coupled with Dreams FC's remarkable run in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, offer glimmers of hope for the future of Ghanaian football.

Additionally, Medeama's advancement to the group stage in their maiden campaign in the CAF Champions League further highlights the potential for growth and resurgence in Ghanaian football.