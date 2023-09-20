Dreams FC's Karim Zito aims to make Dawu a fortress in Ghana Premier League

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed his strong desire to establish Dawu as a fortress as they begin their Ghana Premier League campaign.

The team's delayed start to the league, owing to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, has not dampened their determination to excel in domestic competition.

In an interview on Happy FM, Zito outlined the club's aspirations, stating, "We have set a target of winning our first five games in the league this season." His confidence in the team's ability to achieve this goal was palpable.

The coach emphasised the importance of their home ground, the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, stating, "We are going to ensure no team picks up a point or wins at Dawu this season."

This unwavering commitment to creating a challenging environment for visiting teams highlights Dreams FC's determination to compete at the highest level in the Ghana Premier League.

As they prepare to face newly promoted Nations FC in their league opener, Dreams FC and Karim Zito are focused on making their home ground a formidable place where victories are hard to come by for opposing teams.