Dreams FC's position on league table inspired my performance against Aduana - Ali Huzaf

Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaf has revealed that his remarkable display against Aduana Stars on Saturday in their Ghana Premier League game was inspired by the team's status on the table before kick-off at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Ahead of the matchday 32 fixture, Dreams FC were just two points away from the drop zone with 41 points despite winning their previous match against Berekum Chelsea.

After a scoreless first half, Ali Huzaf stepped up to score a crucial goal in the 54th minute to give Dreams FC the maximum points while ending Aduana Stars' home dominance.

"Coming here wasn't easy and everything is possible in the game of football. I couldn't start well but when I saw where our team is lying, it wasn't good for the entire team so I had to motivate myself and that is what brought about this magnificent performance," Huzaf said to StarTime Ghana after the victory.

Reflecting on the goal, he said, the goalkeeper was beaten to the pace of the ball which presented him the sole advantage to punish his opponents.

"I think the goalkeeper committed himself. He wanted to come but the ball was faster so I capitalised on his error to score."

Huzaf further reiterated that his team were determined to avoid defeat before the match to keep their survival aim in a positive direction which they achieved at the end of the game.

"We were all looking forward to escaping relegation and I think this is a big win for me and my teammates because we fought well. We came with an objective to either win or pick a point to help us escape relegation and God being so good we achieved our aim."