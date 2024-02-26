Dreams FC's road to CAF Confederation Cup knockout stage: What's required for qualification

Ghanaian FA Cup champions Dreams FC are on the verge of making history by qualifying for the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in their debut appearance.

Following their impressive 1-0 victory over Club Africain of Tunisia on Sunday, the team has moved to the top of Group A with 12 points.

The win has put Dreams FC in a strong position ahead of their final group game against Nigerian side Rivers United, who are currently placed third in the group with 9 points.

Dreams FC know that a win or a draw against Rivers United will secure their spot in the knockout stage, regardless of the outcome of the other game between Club Africain and Academica de Lobito.

However, if Dreams FC suffer a defeat against Rivers United, their fate will depend on the outcome of the other game.

A 2-1 loss would still see them qualify due to their superior goal difference, while a 3-2 loss would also qualify them thanks to their superior head-to-head record against Rivers United.

Moreover, if Club Africain fail to win against Academica de Lobito, Dreams FC will qualify for the knockout stage regardless of their result against Rivers United.