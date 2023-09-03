Dreams FC’s target is to reach group stage of CAF Confederation Cup – Ameenu Shardow

General Manager of Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC has revealed that their goal is to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC are Ghana’s representative in the competition and have started the preliminary round on a positive by eliminating Milo FC of Guinea.

The Still Believe are two matches shy of reaching the group stage of the competition. They can achieve that feat if they emerge victorious over two legs against Kallon FC of Sierra Leone in the second preliminary round.

The first leg is set to take place in Accra on 15th September, 2023.

“For us, we’ve set a target to get to the group stage. Once we get to the group stage then we can, based on what happens and the group we find ourselves re-strategize and see the next target. But for us the primary target is to get to the group stage,” said Shardow on Accra-based Citi FM.

By Suleman Asante

