Dreams FC’s Tuba AstroTurf design inspired by Old Trafford – Club Licensing Dept.

The Club Licensing Department has revealed that Dreams FC's home ground, the Tuba AstroTurf Safe Zone, boasts an impressive design inspired by the iconic Old Trafford Stadium.

This follows the Club Licensing Department’s inspection, which forms part of the road map for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The inspection also aligns with the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Stadium Directives and the Infrastructure Criteria enshrined in the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025.

Amidst the announcement, some clubs and fans have voiced their displeasure, arguing that if the Tuba AstroTurf met the required standards, then other notable venues, such as the University of Ghana Stadium and the Baba Yara Stadium, should have also been approved.

However, Michael Bonsu, a member of the Club Licensing Department, while speaking to Kessben TV, clarified the criteria used in approving the Tuba AstroTurf.

“Tuba’s safe zone is one of the best safe zones we have around. From the safe zone, you go straight into the dressing room. From the touchline to the substitute bench is like Old Trafford; the substitute bench is inside the spectators,” he revealed.

The GPL is set to return this weekend after a temporary break following the death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Pooley.