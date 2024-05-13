'Dreams turned reality'- Inaki Williams celebrates century of goals at Athletic Bilbao

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has expressed delight after netting his 100th goal for Athletic Bilbao.

The 29-year-old reached a century of goals for his boyhood club after netting in the comeback draw against Osasuna on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The Black Stars forward has been in prolific form this season, netting his 12th goal in La Liga after finishing off an Ander Herrera assist.

"One day your reality will be better than your dreams, so much so. 100 goals for me at Athletic Bilbao. Thanks to everyone. Let's go for more," he wrote on X after the game.

Williams scored his debut goal for Athletic Club on February 19, 2015, in a 2-2 draw against Torino in the Europa League.

He has since been the club's main goals provider, climbing into the top 20 goal-scorers list of the club.

The Bilbao-born forward is hoping to help the club end the campaign in a European place after their Copa del Rey success.