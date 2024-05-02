Dreans FC young sensation Aziz Issah leads pack of top talented players being chased by stellar European clubs

Dreams FC attacking midfielder, Aziz Issah, has emerged as a coveted talent in the eyes of prominent European clubs following his stellar performances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Issah's remarkable displays have garnered widespread attention, igniting fierce competition among several top-tier clubs vying for his signature.

Playing a pivotal role in Dreams FC's historic journey to the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup in their inaugural campaign, the 18-year-old prodigy consistently showcased his prowess on the field.

With an impressive tally of four goals and a couple of assists in 12 appearances, Issah often served as the linchpin of his team's attacking prowess.

Remarkably, Issah's commitment to excellence remained unwavering, as he missed just a single game throughout the tournament.

His absence was attributed to his influential role in the Ghana U-20 national team, where he contributed significantly to their triumph in clinching the African Games gold on home soil.

Sources close to the situation have disclosed to Ghanasoccernet that Issah is carefully considering the plethora of offers on the table.

While the club remains supportive of his decision-making process, they are poised to offer him invaluable guidance to navigate this crucial juncture in his burgeoning career.

In addition to the keen interest from European powerhouses, Issah has also captured the attention of some of the continent's premier clubs, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding his potential move.

With speculation rife that his departure from Ghana could materialize even before the conclusion of the current season.