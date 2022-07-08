"Drinking and smoking by players is everywhere"- Ex-Ghana defender Dan Quaye

Former Ghana defender Dan Quaye has jumped to the defence of Hearts of Oak players criticized for allegedly drinking and smoking.

Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe blamed the club's poor performance in the Ghana Premier League to players drinking and smoking before games.

But Dan Quaye, a former player of the club, says it is no crime for players to indulge in the act and it is common practice around the world.

The former Black Stars player also indicated that he used to get drunk anytime Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko.

"Drinking and smoking are everywhere in the world of football. In Germany, Spain, England and other countries, players take cups of beer to regain lost energy after a game, others smoke as a sign of enjoyment after a match win," Dan Quaye told Agyenkwa FM.

"It's only in our country that when a player is seen drinking then it's a taboo and for that matter become a big news in the public.

"In my playing days, I used to drink a bottle of Guinness. When we win a game, it's just a moment to feel happy.

"Even when we beat Kotoko to win the super cup, I drunk one bottle of Guinness after the game."