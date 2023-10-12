Drogba, Mikel, Mane, and Hakimi to assist in 2023 AFCON final draw

A star-studded quartet of African football legends, featuring Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane, and Achraf Hakimi, are set to play key roles as Draw Assistants for the final draw of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

This highly anticipated draw event will occur at the newly constructed Parc des Expositions venue in Abidjan on Thursday, October 12, marking a significant step in the lead-up to the 34th edition of Africa's most prestigious football tournament.

The draw will commence at 19:00 local time/GMT (21:00 CAT, 22:00 Cairo) and will be broadcast live on CAF TV (YouTube), with viewership expected from over 50 countries, ensuring a massive global audience for the occasion.

Among the prominent Draw Assistants, Ivorian legend Didier Drogba stands out as the hometown hero, having netted 65 goals in 105 international appearances for Cote d'Ivoire, including the nation's first-ever goal in the FIFA World Cup in 2006. Drogba also boasts an impressive record of 11 goals in 24 AFCON games, guiding Ivory Coast to two AFCON finals in 2006 and 2012.

Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi, a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champion with Nigeria and a three-time AFCON bronze medalist with the Super Eagles, adds to the star power of the occasion. Sadio Mane, the unstoppable force behind Senegal's triumph in the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored the title-clinching penalty, and a two-time CAF African Player of the Year, is another revered figure who will grace the Final Draw stage in Abidjan. Mane is Senegal's all-time leading scorer with 38 international goals and has eight goals in 18 AFCON appearances for the Teranga Lions.

The lineup is further enhanced by the inclusion of Paris Saint-Germain's right-back Achraf Hakimi, a key player in Morocco's historic run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

The Final Draw event is expected to bring together delegations and coaches from each of the 24 participating nations, CAF legends, international media, CAF commercial partners, showbiz celebrities, and African leaders, setting the stage for the final stretch to what promises to be the best-ever AFCON.

The qualified nations for the final draw include Cote d'Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.