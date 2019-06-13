Dropped Black Stars forward Fatawu Safiu confident Ghana can end title drought in Egypt

Asante Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu is very optimistic Ghana can end the 37-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Egypt.

Ghana has not win the competition since last lifting the coveted trophy in 1982.

But Fatawu, who was a member of the 29-man squad camping in the United Arab Emirates is confident the team is poised for glory ahead of the Nations Cup.

“I think the team is capable, all the guys are ready. This is the time we have to go for it. Ghanaian have waited for too long and I believe this the time for team to bring back the joy and happiness to the people," Fatawu told footballmadeinghana.com.

The former Inter Allies forward could not make the final squad that will be travelling to Egypt on June 20th.

However, he is expected to join his Asante Kotoko teammates in Mampong as they prepare for the Tier I Special Competition semifinal clash against Hearts of Oak.

The Black Stars have been drawn in group F alongside champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.