Dropped striker Emmanuel Boateng wishes Black Stars luck ahead of AFCON 2019

Dropped Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng has wished the Black Stars luck ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.

The Dalian Yifang forward was not named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29-man squad for the pre-AFCON camping in the United Arab Emirates next month despite being a regular feature in the team in recent times.

Boateng, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday on Thursday too to Social Media to congratulate the players invited and wished the team luck ahead of the tournament.

"Am grateful to God for adding another year to my age. I want to also use this great day in my life to encourage my colleagues who have been selected for the AFCON 2019. I wish them the best of luck. make us proud guys. Forever we shall make Ghana proud," he posted on Twitter.

The 23-year old left Spanish side Levante for the Chinese Super League, where he plays for Dalian Yifang.

He has scored a goal in fours game in the Asian country.