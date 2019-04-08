Dry weekend for Ghanaians players in CAF inter-clubs competitions

GHANASoccernet.com's African Football Expert Nuhu Adams reports on how Ghanaian players fared in the quarter-final stage of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Midfielder James Kotei lasted the entire duration for Tanzanian champions Simba SC when they were held to a 0-0 draw by giants TP Mazembe the quarter-finals first leg in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Kwasi Asante and Nicholas Gyan did not make the match squad for the hosts.

Horoya AC failed to take advantage of their home form as they drew 0-0 with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the quarter-finals first leg in Conakry.

Sebe Baffour Kyei returned from injury to play all 90 minutes for the Guinean side.

Hudu Yakubu and Ocansey Mandela also played full throttle for the Matam club on Saturday.

Patrick Razak came on in the 45th minute to replace Nigerian forward Simeon Bolaji Sakin.

Brefo Mensah replaced Burkinabe Dramane Nikiema in the 64th minute and went ahead to be booked four minutes from full-time.

Central defender Godfred Asante missed the game through suspension.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Richard Ocran was not in the match squad for his side Nkana FC when they beat CS Sfaxien 2-1 in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on Sunday.