Duada Mohammed expresses delight over assist for Vitesse Arnhem in playoff draw with FC Utrecht

Ghana youth forward Dauda Mohammed has expressed his excitement after registering an assist for Vitesse Arnhem in their first leg Eredivisie Europa League playoff final 1-1 draw against FC Utrecht on Friday night.

Dutch midfielder Sander van de Streek sent the vociferous fans at the Stadion Galgenwaard into wild celebration when he fetched the opener for FC Utrecht with just 18 minutes on the clock.

The lead did not last as Vitesse pulled parity courtesy Tim Matavz on the 31st minute mark. The Slovenian forward knew nothing about the goal as Dauda's glancing header came off his tight to beat goalkeeper Nick Marsman.

Dauda could not hide his delight after taking to his twitter handle to celebrate the display of his team.

Important away point in the first leg of the play offs final. Good to assist our goal🙏 Still Believe ☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/HgXZKpZ78b

— Mohammed dauda (@mo_dauda) May 25, 2019

The two teams are scheduled to meet for the return encounter on Tuesday, 28 May, 2019.