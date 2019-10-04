Duncan & Boateng join thousands to bid final farewell to fallen Sassuolo chief Squinzi

Ghanaian duo Alfred Duncan and Kevin-Prince Boateng were present at the Church of San Giorgio to bid farewell to US Sassuolo Patron Giorgio Squinzi.

Squinzi died in Milan on Wednesday, aged 76, after a short illness.

Family and friends gathered at Church of San Giorgio to pay their respects to the renowned business mogul.

In addition to the many fans present, President Carlo Rossi, CEO Giovanni Carnevali, Mr. De Zerbi and Mr. Piovani also took part in the commemoration. Also present was club skipper Magnanelli and a delegation of Sassuolo players, along with all the Sassuolo Calcio management and employees.

The institutions were represented by the Mayor of Sassuolo, Gian Francesco Menani, and by the president of the Province of Modena, Gian Domenico Tomei.

Touching the memory of Patron Squinzi dashed with emotion by the President Carlo Rossi.