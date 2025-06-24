Dundee FC complete signing of Ghana forward Emile Acquah

English-born Ghanaian forward Emile Acquah has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee Football Club in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old inked a three-year deal to join the Dark Blues from English League Two side Barrow AFC.

Acquah is expected to sharpen the attack of Dundee FC as they prepare ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The striker, who spent most of his career in the English lower divisions, insists he is ready for the new challenge.

“I’m delighted to get it signed, I heard about the interest and I’m happy that it got done quickly. I spoke to the gaffer and he said he had watched me a few times and thinks I can do well in this team and in the league, so it’s an exciting move. Dundee are a big club and when I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get here," he said.

"Coming to Scotland is a good new challenge for me, so far I’ve just played in England and I feel like I want something different.

“I’m a big man but I’m good with the ball at my feet, I like to make to runs behind and I will always work hard for the team and I’m always looking to get goals. As a striker, you get judged by how many times you put the ball in the net and hopefully, I can do that many times this season.”

Acquag scored six goals in 39 games for Barrow AFC last season.