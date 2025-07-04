Dundee United a good platform for me to improve – Isaac Pappoe

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe believes his move to Dundee United presents the right opportunity to accelerate his development after completing a season-long loan from Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

The 21-year-old, who joined Ferencvaros from Swiss outfit Aarau last year, struggled for playing time in Hungary, featuring just five times during the 2024/25 season.

Now seeking regular minutes, Pappoe says he is eager to make the most of his spell in the Scottish Premiership.

“It was a tough season for me last season, but I got a lot of experience and learned a lot,” Pappoe told the club’s media team.

“It is a good platform for me to improve as a young player.”

Pappoe began his footballing career at Accra-based Golden Kicks, where his talent earned him a call-up to Ghana’s U20 national team.

At 18, he made the leap to European football by joining Israeli club Ashdod before moving to Switzerland in 2023.

His time at Aarau proved a breakthrough, with the midfielder posting a standout 87% passing accuracy and averaging over five interceptions per match.

He also ranked second in the Swiss league for passes into the final thirdâ€”an impressive feat that convinced Ferencvaros to offer him a four-year deal last summer.

Now at Tannadice Park, Pappoe is determined to rediscover his form and showcase his ability in Scottish football.