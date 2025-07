Dundee United a good platform for me to improve – Isaac Pappoe

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe believes his move to Dundee United presents the right opportunity to accelerate his development after completing a season-long loan from Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

The 21-year-old, who joined Ferencvaros from Swiss outfit Aarau last year, struggled for playing time in Hungary, featuring just five times during the 2024/25 season.

Now seeking regular minutes, Pappoe says he is eager to make the most of his spell in the Scottish Premiership.

“It was a tough season for me last season, but I got a lot of experience and learned a lot,” Pappoe told the club’s media team.

“It is a good platform for me to improve as a young player.”

Pappoe began his footballing career at Accra-based Golden Kicks, where his talent earned him a call-up to Ghana’s U20 national team.

At 18, he made the leap to European football by joining Israeli club Ashdod before moving to Switzerland in 2023.

His time at Aarau proved a breakthrough, with the midfielder posting a standout 87% passing accuracy and averaging over five interceptions per match.

He also ranked second in the Swiss league for passes into the final third—an impressive feat that convinced Ferencvaros to offer him a four-year deal last summer.

Now at Tannadice Park, Pappoe is determined to rediscover his form and showcase his ability in Scottish football.