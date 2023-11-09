Dundee United boss hails Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng

Dundee's recent success against Livingston has Dundee boss Tony Docherty singing the praises of English-Ghanaian defensive midfielder Malachi Boateng.

Docherty determined to instill a crucial lesson in his team, emphasised the significance of bravery on the ball, a lesson learned from their weekend victory.

The first half of the match left Docherty dissatisfied with his team's performance, citing frequent loss of possession. Recognizing the need for change, Docherty made a crucial halftime substitution, swapping Malachi Boateng for Mo Sylla, a decision that he believes played a pivotal role in Dundee's eventual triumph.

Despite acknowledging Mo Sylla's contributions, Docherty expressed concerns about the team's composure and frequent giveaways.

In contrast, Malachi Boateng, with his assurance in possession and sound decision-making, brought a different dynamic to the game.

Docherty highlighted the team's improved performance in the second half, crediting Malachi for providing the assurance he sought. The decisive moment came in the 57th minute with Luke McCowan's splendid free-kick, securing the win for Dundee.

“One thing Malachi gives you is a real assurance in possession and he makes good decisions," he said.

“I thought the way we started the second half was exactly the way I wanted us to play.

“It was a wee bit similar to the previous game against Livingston. I wanted us to be braver in possession then.

Reflecting on the strategic change, Docherty stated, "I felt the goal was coming because of the way we were playing and the confidence in the team. It was different to the first half; we were working the ball into good areas. I was really pleased with that. That’s the message to the players: be brave. We’re at home, so take the game to the opposition."

Boateng has made 11 appearances in the Scottish premiership this season.