Dundee United boss hails Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas after Hamilton mauling

Dundee United boss Gary Bowyer has hailed the impact of Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas after he scored in the 7-0 mauling of Hamilton in the Reserve League on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old recovered from a long injury layoff as he put the cherry on the icing of a goal-laden cake for the Dark Blues.

And his manager hopes to see a boost in confidence for Thomas in the remaining six matches of the season.

“I’ve said all season it is a squad game and that showed on Saturday,” the Dundee boss said.

“We have starters and finishers and I was absolutely delighted by the impact made by the subs.

“We had Paul McMullan going on up front and he gives you something different in that position.

“He also supplied the cross for Kwame Thomas at the end.

“I’m delighted for Kwame to get off the mark as well.

“He’s been unlucky since he’s been here, goalkeepers at Hamilton and St Mirren I remember pulled off big saves to deny him.

“And then the concussion has taken a lot longer to get back from than we hoped."

Kwame Thomas has had an up-and-down time since arriving on loan from Sutton United in January.

The former England U/20 international provided a much-needed physical presence up front in his early games.

But goals did not accompany the hard work. And then came a nasty concussion in defeat at Morton in February.

Thomas returned to the bench shortly afterward but then suffered a delayed response to the head knock and was sidelined for the next five weeks.

The striker was one of four subs sent on for the final 10 minutes alongside Shaun Byrne, Fin Robertson and Sam Fisher after Paul McMullan had come off the bench in the first half.