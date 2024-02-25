GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin purrs over Mathew Cudjoe's performance

Published on: 25 February 2024
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin purrs over Mathew Cudjoe's performance
Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin singled out Mathew Cudjoe for praise in their comeback 3-1 win against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The Gaffer restored the Ghana youth international in his starting line-up and Cudjoe did not disappoint.

''I thought Cudjoe started the game really well â€“ on the front-foot and positive,'' Goodwin continued. ''Technically, he is one of the best players in the group, in terms of his handling of the ball.

''He is very brave and will take the ball in tight areas.

''The one concern that you have with the players who haven’t played a great deal of football is the energy level. As the game went on, it was always my intention to freshen things up around the hour-mark.''

Cudjoe was replaced on the hour-mark by Glenn Middleton.

