Dundee United forward Matthew Anim-Cudjoe confident of being included in Ghana’s World Cup squad

Dundee United forward Matthew Anim Cudjoe has stated that he is confident of being called up to the Black Stars to compete in the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars qualified for Qatar earlier this year after defeating continental rivals Nigeria on away goals.

Otto Addo and his men have been gradually preparing for the competition since then, having played two matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and, most recently, two games at the Kirin Cup in Japan.

Despite not being a member of the squad for any of those four games, the 18-year-old believes he will be given the chance to showcase his skills on the world's biggest stage.

“Yes of course [I’ll be called for World Cup]. We [Dundee United] qualified for the Europa League so I’ll be part of the squad. I’m in Ghana training very hard so I have confidence that the Black Stars will call me for the World Cup. I believe in myself so there is no problem. The pitch will decide,” he stated on TV3 NewDay.

“I want to be part of this team [Black Stars] for the World Cup in November. That’s my dream for now so I’m working hard to get there,” he added.

Cudjoe made two appearances for Dundee United in the Scottish league last season.