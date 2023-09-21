Dundee United lose Mathew Cudjoe red card appeal

Dundee United have lost their appeal to overturn Mathew Cudjoe’s dismissal last week against Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

Cudjoe was shown a straight red card just after the hour mark following a coming together with Calum Waters.

This means the Ghana youth international will serve a two-match suspension, which includes this weekend's match versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He will also be unavailable for the home fixture against Queen's Park on 30 September.

Cudjoe has had a bright start to the season and now one of the best players in the second-tier league.

He is on two goals, three assists and two man-of-the-match awards.