Dundee United lose Mathew Cudjoe red card appeal

Published on: 21 September 2023
Mathew Cudjoe

Dundee United have lost their appeal to overturn Mathew Cudjoe’s dismissal last week against Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

Cudjoe was shown a straight red card just after the hour mark following a coming together with Calum Waters.

This means the Ghana youth international will serve a two-match suspension, which includes this weekend's match versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He will also be unavailable for the home fixture against Queen's Park on 30 September.

Cudjoe has had a bright start to the season and now one of the best players in the second-tier league.

He is on two goals, three assists and two man-of-the-match awards.

