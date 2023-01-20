GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Dundee United sign Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas from

Published on: 20 January 2023
Dundee United sign Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas from
Dundee sign striker Kwame Thomas on loan from Sutton United

Dundee have completed the loan signing of Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas. 

Striker Kwame joins on loan from Sutton United until the end of the season.

A product of Derby County’s youth academy, he made his first team debut at the age of 19 before loan spells with Notts County and Blackpool.

He moved permanently to Coventry City before spells with Solihull Moors, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and Wrexham.

In the summer he moved to Sutton United and now joins Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

Kwame trained with his team mates this morning and will wear the number 9 for the club.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more