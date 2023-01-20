Dundee United sign Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas from

Dundee have completed the loan signing of Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas.

Striker Kwame joins on loan from Sutton United until the end of the season.

A product of Derby County’s youth academy, he made his first team debut at the age of 19 before loan spells with Notts County and Blackpool.

He moved permanently to Coventry City before spells with Solihull Moors, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and Wrexham.

In the summer he moved to Sutton United and now joins Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

Kwame trained with his team mates this morning and will wear the number 9 for the club.