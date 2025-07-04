Dundee United sign Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe on loan from Ferencvaros

Scottish Premiership side Dundee United have secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe on a season-long loan from Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

The 21-year-old joins after a challenging debut season in Hungary, where he made just five appearances following his move from Swiss club FC Aarau.

Despite the limited game time, Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is confident in the player's ability, describing him as “a really exciting talent” and praising the club’s efforts to land him despite strong competition for his signature.

Pappoe began his career at Golden Kicks in Accra, where his early promise earned him a call-up to Ghana’s U20 national team.

At 18, he took his first step into European football by signing with Israeli side Ashdod before moving to Switzerland in 2023.

During his spell at Aarau, Pappoe stood out for his composure and tactical awareness, maintaining an impressive 87% passing accuracy and averaging more than five interceptions per match.

He also ranked second in the Swiss league for passes into the final third, a performance that earned him a four-year contract with Ferencvaros last summer.

Now aiming for more consistent game time, Pappoe says he is excited to play in the Scottish Premiership and immerse himself in a new footballing environment and culture.