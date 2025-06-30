Dundee United target Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe for loan move

Dundee United is making moves to strengthen their midfield ahead of European action, with reports in Scotland linking the club to Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe.

The Scottish side, which finished fourth last season and will feature in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, is reportedly keen on bringing in the midfielder on a season-long loan.

Pappoe joined Hungarian champions Ferencvaros last summer but struggled for minutes, managing just four league appearances that totaled only 31 minutes of play. Despite being under contract until 2028, Pappoe is said to be open to a move in search of regular football.

The Courier has reported Dundee United's interest in the former Ghana youth international, who also has experience in Israel with Ashdod and in Switzerland with FC Aarau. Before heading to Europe, Pappoe featured for Ghanaian club Golden Kick.

The Terrors are looking to boost their squad depth as they prepare for a demanding season, and Pappoe’s potential arrival could offer much-needed versatility in the middle of the park.