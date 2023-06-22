Dunfermline Athletic manager delighted to reunite with Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo

Dunfermline manager, James McPake has welcomed Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo following his permanent switch to the club.

Having impressed during his loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic, the 20-year-old signed a three-year deal with the newly-promoted Scottish Championship outfit.

“When Rhys Breen got injured we got a real performance from Ewan. He would have come in and had an impact anyway but we saw in the later stages of the season just how good he could be," said McPake.

“Similar to Kane Ritchie-Hosler, he just had to bide his time and what I liked about that was he never spat the dummy out, he worked really hard. He came from a big club in the last year of his contract but obviously maybe with options of the next year but he just wanted to work hard every day and wait for his turn to get in the team.”

Otoo has already joined the team for preparations ahead of the 2023/24 season.