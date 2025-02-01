Dunfermline snap up Ghanaian kid Ephraim Yeboah on loan

Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic have signed Ghanaian teenager Ephraim Yeboah on loan from Bristol City.

The 18-year-old was born in Montirone in Lombardy but moved to Bristol with his family at the age of eight.

Having come through the Bristol Inner City Football Academy, Ephraim joined Bristol City in August 2021.

In June 2023, he began training with the first team squad and was included in the Bristol City first-team squad on a pre-season training camp to Austria.

The striker signed a three-year professional contract with the club and made his professional debut for Bristol City in August 2023.

In February 2024, Ephraim joined National League South side, Bath City on loan until the end of the 2023â€“24 season.

This season he was on loan to League Two Doncaster Rovers until he was recalled by Bristol City in January 2025 after making 15 league and cup appearances for Doncaster.