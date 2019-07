Ghanaian duo Edwin Gyasi and Francis Atuahene featured for FC Dallas in their 3-1 defeat to Spanish La Liga side Sevilla FC at the at Toyota Stadium.

The two players were introduced for the second half of the season.

In the 56th minute, Gyasi took on his man on the left wing and whipped in a cross which Francis Atuahene headed just over the crossbar.

Midfielder Santiago Mosquera scored the consolation goal for FC Dallas in the defeat.