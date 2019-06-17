Duo Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi debut for Austin Bold FC in the USL

Ghanaian duo Ema Twumasi and Francis Atuahene marked their debuts for Austin Bold FC on Sunday in their 1-1 draw with Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship.

Atuahene was introduced for the second half and took the place of Sonny Guadarrama.

Midfilder Twumasi entered the pitch on 73 minutes and replaced former Nigeria U20 captain Isaac Promise.

Austin Bold FC took the lead through Brazilian striker Kleber in the 61st minute.

Defiance defender Aleks Berkolds couldn't properly clear a Lima header. His poor clearance landed to Kleber at the top of the box, who's powerful shot deflected off Berkolds and into the back of the net.

Dhillon broke the deadlock in the 37' from a set piece header. Joel Rydstrand's corner kick found the striker as he peeled off his mark to redirect the ball past Bold goalkeeper Diego Restrepo.