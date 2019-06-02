Duo James Kotei and Nicholas Gyan heading for the exit at Tanzanian champions Simba

Ghanaian duo Nicholas Gyan and James Kotei are on the verge of leaving Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

The two players have two months left on their contracts but there are no negotiations for extensions or renewal.

''My plan is to travel to Ghana over the weekend. Nothing is going on about my new contract. My agent is also yet to be contacted by Simba officials to know my fate in the club,'' Gyan told The Citizen newspaper.

Kotei, who was crowned the club's best midfielder of the year, is ready to move on.

''I am not sure if I will play for the club in the next season or not. This is because the duration of my contract allows me to discuss a new deal with other clubs. Simba is yet to tell me anything,'' he said.

Gyan and Kotei helped Simba to win the Tanzanian Premier League and also reach the Group stage of the CAF Champions League.