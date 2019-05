Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Joseph Aidoo have won the Belgian Championship with Genk with one match to spare in the playoffs.

This was after Genk managed a 1-1 draw at Anderlecht on Thursday night to open a four-point lead at the top.

They were aided by second place Club Bruges's 2-0 defeat at Standard Liege.

Paintsil was a 58th minute substitute after taking the place of Japanese Junya Ito but Aidoo was an unused substitute.

It is Genk’s fourth title and first since 2011.