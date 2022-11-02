Dutch-born defender Jeremie Frimpong snubs Ghana ahead of World Cup

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has refused to play for Ghana and has turned down the opportunity to represent the West African country in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) reportedly contacted the right-back, who has been in excellent form, but Frimpong turned them down, stating that he wants to play for the Netherlands.

Frimpong was born in Amsterdam and is of Ghanaian descent on his mother's side. When he was seven years old, his family relocated to England. As a result, he is eligible to represent the Netherlands, Ghana, and England.

Frimpong, on the other hand, has always preferred the Netherlands, having played for their U19, U20, and U21 teams.

The 21-year-old was set to make his senior team debut in March 2022, but a syndesmotic ligament tear prevented him from doing so.

However, according to reports in the Netherlands, Louis Van Gaal has been named to the World Cup provisional squad and will make the final squad if he maintains his consistent top performance.

The World Cup will start on November 20 and Netherlands will play Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador in the group stage while Ghana have dates with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.