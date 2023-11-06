Dutch-born Ghanaian Brian Brobbey shines as Ajax Amsterdam triumph over SC Heerenveen

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey played a crucial role in AFC Ajax Amsterdam's 4-1 victory over SC Heerenveen on Sunday evening, helping the club secure its second consecutive win in the 2023-24 campaign after a string of challenging matches.

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring for Ajax in the first half, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead midway through the opening 45 minutes of the match. Bergwijn's goal came after being set up by Steven Berghuis.

Brobbey showcased his striking prowess by doubling the home team's lead after 42 minutes, bringing the score to 2-0, much to the delight of the Johan Cruyff faithful.

In the final minute of the first half, Luuk Brouwers scored a beautiful goal for SC Heerenveen, providing a consolation and narrowing the deficit to 2-1.

Ajax further solidified their lead with two goals from Chuba Akpom in the 84th and 92nd minutes, securing a comfortable victory.

The 21-year-old forward, Brian Brobbey, has been in impressive form, tallying four goals and one assist in nine Dutch Eredivisie games this season.