Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey, delivered a stellar performance for Ajax in a friendly match against Hannover 96.

The 21-year-old showcased his skills, contributing to all goals in Ajax's 2-1 victory over the German club.

Brobbey made his mark early in the game, opening the scoring for Ajax in the 24th minute. His goal was followed by an assist to Steven Bergwijn, securing the second goal for the Dutch giants in the 26th minute.

Despite a response from Hannover 96 as Muhammed Damar found the net before halftime, Ajax maintained their lead, clinching the win in the friendly encounter.

Brobbey's outstanding form continues in the current season, having scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances across various competitions for Ajax. His versatile and impactful contributions on the field make him a key player for the Dutch side.