Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau joins SV Spakenburg

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau has officially signed a one-year deal with Dutch third-tier side SV Spakenburg ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 football season.

The experienced centre-back makes the move following his departure from SC Telstar, where he played a pivotal role during the club’s promotion-winning campaign in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

Apau, 34, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the De Blauwen, having captained Telstar through a historic season in which he featured in all 38 league games, helping the club secure a long-awaited return to the Eredivisie.

His leadership qualities, consistency, and defensive awareness stood out, earning him high praise throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

"Experience, leadership, calmness and solidity were the key words here," SV Spakenburg chairman Marc Schoonebeek said in a statement.

"We were looking for a type like Mitch for the right central position in our defence. We are convinced that we are well provided for with Mitch."

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Apau began his career with the youth academy of Ajax before building a solid professional resume that includes stints in Belgium, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.

Despite his Dutch upbringing, Apau remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.

His arrival is seen as a major boost to Spakenburg’s ambitions for the new season, as they look to strengthen their backline and push for promotion.