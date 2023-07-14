Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Prince Aning scores in Dortmund's heavy pre-season victory

Borussia Dortmund kicked off their pre-season campaign with an impressive 7-0 win against Westfalia Rhynern on Wednesday, and Ghanaian defender Prince Aning was among the goal scorers.

The Bundesliga team wasted no time in asserting their dominance over the Oberliga club, creating their first opportunity in the sixth minute. However, Samuel Bamba's shot was saved by the opposing goalkeeper, Christopher Sander.

In the 12th minute, Dortmund took the lead as winger Marco Reus converted a cross from the wing, finding the back of the net from 11 meters out. Reus then extended Dortmund's advantage in the 24th minute with a stunning drive from 18 meters, making it 2-0.

Reus turned provider for the third goal, setting up Rijkhoff, who capitalized on the opportunity to make it 3-0 before halftime.

Dortmund's persistence paid off in the 53rd minute when Paul-Philipp Besong outmanoeuvred the goalkeeper and tapped home to increase the lead to 4-0.

Besong completed his brace in the 67th minute with an assist from Julien Duranville, sliding the ball across the line to make it 5-0.

In the 84th minute, Hendry Blank converted a corner to make it 6-0, and with three minutes remaining in regulation time, Prince Aning joined the scoresheet, sealing Dortmund's emphatic 7-0 victory.

The pre-season friendly showcased Dortmund's attacking prowess and provided valuable playing time for the squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.