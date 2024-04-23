Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey determined to shine at Ajax and repay club's faith

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey is poised to leave a lasting impact at Ajax and fulfill his promise to repay the club for their unwavering support.

Having returned to Ajax after a brief spell at RB Leipzig, Brobbey is determined to make his mark and showcase his talent on the big stage.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the 22-year-old expressed his gratitude towards the Amsterdam club and his commitment to making them proud.

Brobbey sees the upcoming European Championship as a platform to further elevate his career and increase his value.

"If I can score a goal at the European Championship, I will promote myself even more and increase my value," he stated.

Acknowledging Ajax's investment in him, Brobbey emphasised his determination to justify their faith by delivering strong performances and finding the back of the net consistently.

"I have always said: I am going to pay Ajax back. Of course, I left, but they brought me back. I want to make sure I have been worth it, by playing well for my club and scoring goals," he affirmed.

Despite Ajax's challenging season, Brobbey has been a shining light, showcasing his talent with impressive goal-scoring contributions. With 21 goals and 10 assists in 39 matches, the talented striker believes he is on the cusp of reaching his full potential.