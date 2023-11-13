Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey included in Eredivisie Team of the Week

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey has earned a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Eredivisie Team of the Week for his standout performance in week 12 of the Dutch Eredivisie.

Brobbey played a pivotal role in AFC Ajax Amsterdam's 2-2 draw against Almere City FC, contributing two crucial assists during the match.

The game at the Yanmar Stadion saw both teams struggling to score in the first half, ending in a goalless draw. However, Almere City managed to break the deadlock in the 67th minute with a goal from Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp.

Ajax quickly responded, with Chuba Akpom finding the net a minute later after an assist from Brobbey.

Benjamin Tahirovic, a Bosnia-Herzegovinian attacker, put Ajax in the lead with a goal in the 82nd minute, only to see Thomas Robinet restore parity for Almere City in stoppage time.

Brobbey, aged 21, has been in impressive form this season, tallying four goals and three assists in just nine Dutch Eredivisie games.

His stellar performance and contributions have made him a standout player for AFC Ajax Amsterdam in the league.

Below is the Team of the Week