Ajax forward Brian Brobbey marked his return to action in spectacular fashion in the UEFA Europa League clash against Olympique Marseille as he scored a brace in a thrilling clash on Thursday night.

Ajax succumbed to a 4-3 defeat at Stade Orange Vélodrome despite Brobbey outstanding performance.

The much-anticipated encounter saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang break the deadlock for Marseille in the ninth minute. Brobbey responded swiftly, finding the net in the 10th minute to equalise.

Marseille doubled their advantage with a goal from Chancel Mbemba in the 26th minute, but Brobbey once again pulled Ajax level with a goal four minutes later. The first half concluded with a 2-2 scoreline.

Aubameyang secured his second goal shortly after halftime, giving Marseille the lead.

Unfortunately, Ajax had to continue the game with 10-men when Steven Berghuis headed for an early shower for a late challenge in the 62nd minute, a decision which was taken after a VAR review but Chuba Akpom's goal leveled the score for Ajax.

In a dramatic turn of events, Aubameyang scored his third goal, securing a last-gasp victory for the French club.

Brobbey has been a standout performer for Ajax this season, contributing seven goals and three assists in 18 games across various competitions.