Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey led Ajax to a triumphant win with a spectacular performance against Go Ahead Eagles.

The thrilling encounter at the De Adelaarshorst saw Brobbey, alongside teammates Benjamin TahiroviÄ‡ and Devyne Rensch, securing a hard-fought 3-2 victory on a lively Sunday afternoon.

Brobbey showcased his scoring prowess, finding the back of the net, and lasting an impressive 77 minutes on the field, demonstrating his strength despite facing stiff competition.

Go Ahead Eagles fought valiantly, with Victor Edvardsen and Joris Kramer managing to breach Ajax's defense in the 4th and 58th minute, respectively. However, Ajax's resilience prevailed, securing the first three crucial points of the new calendar year.

The thrilling victory sets a positive tone for Ajax as they look forward to their next fixture against RKC Waalwijk at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Brobbey with his goal has now increased his tally to nine goals and four assists in 16 league matches.