Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey showcased a stellar performance, earning the Man of the Match title, as Ajax secured a 2-0 victory over FC Utrecht.

The 22-year-old's remarkable display included both scoring and assisting a goal during the clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Brobbey initiated the scoring in the 39th minute, connecting flawlessly with a pass from Borna Sosa.

This early advantage set the tone for Ajax's dominance throughout the match.

Later in the 77th minute, Netherlands international Kenneth Taylor sealed the victory with a goal, assisted by the Dutch-Ghanaian forward.

Having been a key player for Ajax this season, Brobbey has notched an impressive record of 15 goals and 7 assists in 23 Eredivisie games.

His impact extends beyond individual accolades, contributing significantly to Ajax's success on the field.

The forward's prowess and versatility were evident as he was substituted in the 90th minute, capping off a memorable performance in the encounter against FC Utrecht.