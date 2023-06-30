Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Nigel van Haveren set to join Helmond Sport

Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Nigel Ekow Oheneba van Haveren is set to join Dutch lower-tier side Helmond Sport from Vittese.

The 19-year-old was promoted from the U-21 side to Vitesse's first team last summer but will depart the club following his contract expiration.

Van Haveren will join Helmond Sport as a free agent if he succeeds in passing his mandatory medicals at the club as he aims to win significant minutes with a new team.

His departure will end a seven-year stay with the Dutch top-flight campaigners.

He made 13 appearances with the U-21s managing to start five matches. However, he failed to make an appearance in the top division due to limited opportunities to showcase his shot-stopping abilities.

Despite being born in the Netherlands, Van Haveren is eligible to represent Ghana in the future due to her parent's nationality.

He was born to a Dutch father and a Ghanaian mother which compelled the teenager to express his willingness to represent Ghana a couple of years ago.