Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong nominated for Fair Play Award in Germany

Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong has been nominated for the Fair Play Award in the Bundesliga following his incredible gesture to a young fan.

Frimpong accidently kicked a ball which hit the fan in the stands during a game between Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old quickly run to the young boy to console him while checking to see if he was okay. He also gifted the fan his jersey.

The incredible moment went viral after the match and has now been selected for the special award.

Meanwhile, Frimpong enjoyed another brilliant campaign as he helped Leverkusen finish the season in fifth place.

The Holland youth international is currently on the radar of Manchester United, who are set to present a bid to the German club this week.

Frimpong was snubbed by new Dutch manager Ronald Koeman for the Nations League matches, leaving the door opened for Ghana to convince him over a nationality switch.