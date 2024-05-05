Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong scores as Bayer Leverkusen extends unbeaten run

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong made a significant contribution to Bayer Leverkusen's commanding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Although initially left out of the starting lineup, Frimpong made his presence felt after being introduced in the second half.

Granit Xhaka opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen after 12 minutes, but Eintracht Frankfurt equalized through Hugo Ekitike in the 32nd minute.

However, Patrick Schick restored Bayer Leverkusen's lead before halftime. After the break, Frimpong, along with his teammates, turned on the style, with the Dutch-Ghanaian adding his name to the scoresheet.

Exequiel Palacios and Victor Boniface also found the net, sealing a convincing victory for the Bundesliga champions.

Frimpong's goal takes his tally to nine goals and seven assists in 30 league appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The win extends Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run to a record-breaking 48 games in all competitions, equalling Benfica's historic achievement between December 1963 and February 1965.

Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen continues to make history with 48 games unbeaten, 0 losses, and an impressive 134 goals scored.