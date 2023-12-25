GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dutch-born Ghanaian prodigies Raphael Sarfo and Gabriel Misehouy shine in Jong Ajax's Thrilling 2-2 draw against Eindhoven

Published on: 25 December 2023
Two Dutch-born Ghanaian youngsters Raphael Sarfo and Gabriel Misehouy, stole the spotlight with a scintillating display for Jong Ajax against Eindhoven. The pulsating match ended in a 2-2 draw with the heroics of Sarfo and Misehouy leaving an indelible mark.

The riveting Dutch Eerste Divisie encounter unfolded with 19-year-old right-wing defender Sarfo capitalising on an error by the opponent.

Displaying remarkable skill, Sarfo swiftly surged down the flank and beat the goalkeeper with a good shot into the far corner, giving Ajax an early lead of 1-0.

The drama continued as Dyon Dorenbosch amplified Jong Ajax's offensive efforts, converting a corner kick into a goal and putting the team on the front foot again. The first half concluded with a 1-1 scoreline leaving fans anticipating for a more exciting second half.

The second half saw Anass Salah-Eddine's decisive move, dribbling past opponents and orchestrating a seamless play that culminated in Misehouy slotting in the ball with ease, giving Jong Ajax a 2-1 lead.

However, maintaining the lead proved challenging against a more aggressive Eindhoven side. In a pivotal moment, Ozan KÃ¶kcÃ¼ capitalized on the home team's vigor, expertly curling the ball into the far corner behind Tom de Graaff, leveling the score at 2-2.

The remarkable performances by Sarfo and Misehouy showcased their talent and promise, leaving football enthusiasts eagerly anticipating more from these rising Ghanaian stars in future encounters.

